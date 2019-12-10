No Xmas party; LGU to donate funds to Tisoy victims





Baras, Catanduanes Mayor Paolo Teves has decided to cancel this year's Christmas Cheers celebration.In a Facebook post this afternoon, Teves said instead of the much-anticipated party, the local government unit will use the fund to help the families affected by Typhoon Tisoy in their town."Ang makita nating may ligaya ang bawat pamilyang Barasnon ay isang magandang regalo sa bawat isa,"Teves said."Tulong tulong po tayo sa nagdaang pagsubok ngayong panahon na ito ng kapaskuhan," he added.