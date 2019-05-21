Home Camarines Sur Iriga City Kaogma Festival News Photos Kaogma Festival 2019 opens

Kaogma Festival 2019 opens

Camarines Sur Gov. Migz Villafuerte has officially opened Kaogma Festival 2019, this time in Iriga City. Dubbed as the "world's hottest festival," the Kaogma Festival commemorates the foundation anniversary of the province.




















