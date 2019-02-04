Universidad de Sta. Isabel recognized as national historical landmark

|Photo courtesy of USI
NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Universidad de Sta. Isabel in this city was recognized as a national historical landmark after the marker indicating the same was unveiled by the National Historical Commission and university officials on Jan. 30, 2019.
Dr. Nathalie C. Ranin, Administrative Officer for Public Relations and Linkages, said this was pursuant to Resolution No. 3, issued on February 26, 2018 by the National Historical Commission.
Established in 1868 by Bishop Francisco Gainza, O.P., Bishop of Nueva Caceres, the institution then known as the Escuela – Colegio Diocesano de Sta. Isabel was the first normal school for girls in the Philippines and the Far East.
On January 11, 1872 a Royal Decree elevated the Colegio de Sta. Isabel to Escuela Normal de Maestras.
In 2001, Colegio de Sta. Isabel was granted University Status and renamed Universidad de Sta. Isabel.
Just last year, it celebrated its 150th year.
"For more than 150 years, USI sustained the mission set by its founder Bishop Francisco Gainza, O.P., which is to produce teachers in the different municipalities, and serve their respective hometowns," Ranin said.
Among those in attendance at the unveiling were University President Sr. Lourdes C. Albis, D.C., and Dr. Rene Escalante of the National Historical Commission.