Legazpi City is number 1 component city overall; Naga City first in Economic Dynamism

|Photo via Mayor Noel Rosal's Facebook account
This was announced at the 6th Regional Competitiveness Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center, CCP Complex, Roxas Boulevard, Metro Manila earlier today, August 16.
Legazpi City also placed second in terms of Economic Dynamism, 14th in Government Efficiency, first in Infrastructure, and 16th in Resiliency.
Meanwhile, Naga City placed first in terms of Economic Dynamism among 145 component cities across the country, Mayor John Bongat confirmed.
Naga City was also second in Overall Competitiveness.
In Government Efficiency, Naga City placed ninth; in Infrastructure, second; and in Resiliency, 6th.
The award was given by the Department of Trade and Industry.
The goal of the awards was to measure all cities and municipalities (the Philippines has 1,634) annually and to eventually institutionalize and embed this data-gathering and analysis in cities so they could use their own data to plan their futures.
The criteria were initially categorized under three broad pillars—economic dynamism, government efficiency, and infrastructure—for a total of 30 indicators.