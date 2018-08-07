Bicolanos urged to join Wiki Loves Monuments Philippines 2018 Photography Contest

Wiki Loves Monuments is an annual international photography contest and crowdsourcing event in which participants photograph and upload images of important built heritage subjects to Wikimedia Commons.
It is open not only to Bicolanos, but also to other Filipinos and even those from abroad.
Said images are then available for free use on Wikipedia and beyond.
The Philippine edition of the competition is volunteer-led, with significant support from the Philippine Wikimedia Community User Group which is based in Naga City.
Contest details
To join the contest, Participants must upload their entries to Wikimedia Commons (https://commons.wikimedia.org) using their own user account.
They must agree to publish their work under Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0) license.
Entries must be uploaded within the contest period, September 1 to 30, 2018.
Photographs should have been taken by the participant.
Photographs do not have to be taken between September 1 to 30, 2018, but they must not have been uploaded to Wikimedia Commons before that period.
Participants are free to upload photographs of any Philippine built heritage subjects, even if Wikimedia Commons already has one or more photographs of said subject. A new angle or a new detail, however, is more useful to the project.
The cultural properties in the Bicol region include:
Cagsawa Ruins
Legazpi Church
Tabaco Church
Smith, Bell & Co Trading House
First Jose Rizal Monument
Wenceslao Vinzons Shrine
Freedom Monument
San Pedro Apostol Church
Jorge Barlin Monument
Filipino-Japanese Friendship Historical Landmark
Quipayo Church
Holy Rosary Minor Seminary
Baao Church
Buhi Church
Bula Church
Calabanga CHurch
Iriga Church
Philtranco Service Enterprises, Inc.
Magarao Church
Milaor Church
Holy Cross Parish
Naga Cathedral
Our Lady of Peñafrancia Shrine
Basilica Minore of Our Lady of Peñafrancia
San Francisco Parish Church
International Chamber of Commerce of Bicol
Casa Tribunal de Nueva Caceres
Universidad de Santa Isabel
University of Nueva Caceres
Batalay Shrine
Prizes
The best photos will win the following prizes:
1st prize: GoPro HERO6
2nd prize: Canon Selphy CP1200 Wireless Color Portable Photo Printer
3rd prize: Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB Portable External Hard Drive
Special Prize for the most number of quality photos: Toshiba Canvio Advance 2TB Portable External Hard Drive
The jury will determine the winners of the local contest taking into the consideration the following criteria:
Technical quality (sharpness, use of light, perspective etc.);
Originality and creativity;
Potential usefulness and overall value of the image to the Wikimedia projects