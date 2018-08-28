Bicolano artists gather in region's biggest art exhibit

|WORLD OF ART. More than 1,000 paintings, photographs, and sculptures are on display at SM City Naga for the ongoing "Art for Everyone", Bicol's largest art exhibit in its entire history. (Photo by Melissa Basmayor)
Naga City Mayor John Bongat graced the opening of the event, considered as the biggest held so far in Bicol. He said the exhibit is a unique chance to showcase the region's rich culture through various oil, acrylic, watercolor, mixed media, sculpture, and photography pieces.
“Bicolano visual artists have a plethora of talents that are just waiting to be recognized. It is high time that we give importance to them as they are ambassadors of culture,” he told the Philippine News Agency (PNA).
Pancho Piano, an internationally-renowned Bicolano visual artist, expressed hope that the event would provide more opportunities to local artists to share their work to the community.
“We are not only showcasing art here; we are making history,” he said.
Piano is the president and founder of Salingoy Art Group, which partnered with SM in organizing the biggest art exhibit in the history of the Bicol region.
In his speech, Piano expressed his gratitude to SM Supermalls, for the unique opportunity for Bicolano artists to congregate in one big event.
The region has been seeing a boom in the art scene, as shown by the string of art exhibits and other art-related events held in its cities and towns.
"Art for Everyone" will run until September 2 at the SM City Naga. (PNA)