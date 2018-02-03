CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: 8th Saringsing National Writers Workshop

The Parasurat Bikolnon, Inc. is inviting aspiring writers with Bikolnon roots who are based within the archipelago to the 8th Saringsing National Writers Workshop to be held from April 14 to 17, 2018 in Buhi, Camarines Sur.
The focus of this year’s workshop is children’s literature; thus, applicants should submit original works written in any Bikol languages either of the following genres: 3 rawitdawit pan-aki (poetry for children), 2 usipon pan-aki (short story for children), or 1 sarong tagbong drama pan-entablado na pan-aki (one-act play for children) in 12 pt. Arial (MSWord) double space with one inch margins.
All entries must be accompanied with a letter of intent and a short bionote, and must be sent to psuratbikol@gmail.com on or before March 31, 2018.
Ten (10) applicants will be chosen for the workshop fellowships with free board and lodging.
The panelists include resident critics Honesto Pesimo Jr., Marissa Redburn, Jerome Hipolito, Elbert Baeta, Clinton Abilong, Marvin Aquino, Jusán Misólas, Julius Bulahan, and Irvin Sto. Tomas. The invited speakers are NCCA Literary Arts representative for Southern Luzon H. Francisco Peñones Jr., award-winning writers Estelito Jacob, Eilyn Nidea, and Irmina Torres, to name a few. Ryan Cuatrona is this year's workshop director.