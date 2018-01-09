DepEd issues Senior High School (SHS) Voucher Program Application reminder

Tuesday, January 9, 2018

All Grade 10 completers in SY 2017-2018 that are enrolled in DepEd-recognized private schools and are not Educational Service Contracting (ESC) grantees are eligible to apply for the SHS Voucher Program, the Department of Education announced.

This is in connection with the Senior High School (SHS) Voucher Program Application.

Application may be accomplished manually until January 31, 2018, and online (through the Online Voucher Application Portal (OVAP) at http://ovap.deped.gov.ph) until February 28, 2018.



