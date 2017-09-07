Thursday, September 7, 2017

EVENTS | Naga City hosts art shows this Penafrancia Fiesta 2017

EVENTS | Naga City hosts art shows this Penafrancia Fiesta 2017

 

 

NAGA CITY 9/7/17 (Bicol Standard)--The Bicol art scene is booming this Penafrancia fiesta as several exhibits are lined up here in time for the annual Marian feast.

On Sept. 8-12, a two-man exhibit by Hermz Alejandre and Ray Ubaldo will be held at the Atrium or 2nd floor of SM City Naga. The exhibit, titled "Obra Para Ki Ina," is a cubism painting exhibit.

On September 9 to 22, Carmen Hotel plays host to "Sagum," a two-man and a woman watercolor show featuring the works of Sylene Sabino, Dar Encinas, and Rommel Perez. The show opens at 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Gabay Scholars Organization and Ateneo de Naga University also present "Ina nin Bikol," a solo show by Roderick Imperio on Sept. 4-11 at Xavier Hall, Ateneo de Naga University.

Finally, a reunion exhibit is slated on Sept. 18 to 21 at SM City Naga's Atrium by Salingoy Art Group dubbed "DiskARTEng Bikolnon."

All four art shows will feature fiesta or Bikolnon-themed visual art pieces by the region's top-notch and upcoming artists.
