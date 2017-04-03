Lino Brocka, Bicolano National Artist for Film, remembered

Brocka, who hails from Pilar, Sorsogon, took his social activist spirit to the screen, leaving behind 66 films which breathed life and hope for the marginalized sectors of society — slumdwellers, prostitutes, construction workers, among others.
He also directed for theater with equal zeal and served in organizations that offer alternative visions.
To name a few, Brocka’s films include the following: “Santiago” (1970), “Wanted: Perfect Mother” (1970), “Tubog sa Ginto” (1971), “Stardoom” (1971), “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang” (1974), “Maynila: Sa Kuko ng Liwanag” (1975), “Insiang” (1976), “Jaguar” (1979), “Bona” (1980), “Macho Dancer” (1989), “Orapronobis” (1989), “Makiusap Ka sa Diyos” (1991).
Brocka died in a car accident on May 21, 1991.