Monday, April 3, 2017

Home » , , , » Lino Brocka, Bicolano National Artist for Film, remembered

Lino Brocka, Bicolano National Artist for Film, remembered


Bicolanos commemorate today the 78th birth anniversary of Lino Brocka, National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts.

Brocka, who hails from Pilar, Sorsogon, took his social activist spirit to the screen, leaving behind 66 films which breathed life and hope for the marginalized sectors of society — slumdwellers, prostitutes, construction workers, among others.

He also directed for theater with equal zeal and served in organizations that offer alternative visions.

To name a few, Brocka’s films include the following: “Santiago” (1970), “Wanted: Perfect Mother” (1970), “Tubog sa Ginto” (1971), “Stardoom” (1971), “Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang” (1974), “Maynila: Sa Kuko ng Liwanag” (1975), “Insiang” (1976), “Jaguar” (1979), “Bona” (1980), “Macho Dancer” (1989), “Orapronobis” (1989), “Makiusap Ka sa Diyos” (1991).

 Brocka died in a car accident on May 21, 1991.
Share:

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

Featured Post

Daet P20M garbage project quizzed

Former Mayor Tito Sarion DAET, Camarines Norte — The pile-up of uncollected garbage in this town has urged residents to revive the inqu...

 