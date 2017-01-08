Aquinas U to be renamed 'UST Legazpi'
LEGAZPI CITY 1/8/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Aquinas University will soon change its name to University of Santo Tomas Legazpi.
|Photo via https://www.facebook.com/aq.edu.ph/
This is according to Engr. Virgilio Perdigon, Media and Information Technology Center (MITC) Director of Aquinas University, who posted the information on Facebook.
Meanwhile, an article by the Aquinian Herald said that no detail has been revealed yet as to when the name change will be official.