Aquinas U to be renamed 'UST Legazpi'

LEGAZPI CITY 1/8/17 (Bicol Standard) -- Aquinas University will soon change its name to University of Santo Tomas Legazpi.

Photo via https://www.facebook.com/aq.edu.ph/

This is according to Engr. Virgilio Perdigon, Media and Information Technology Center (MITC) Director of Aquinas University, who posted the information on Facebook.