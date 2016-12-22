[Latest News][6]

BICOL STANDARD partners with DWLV

NAGA CITY 12/22/16 (Bicol Standard)—BICOL STANDARD, the premiere source of news and information in the Bicol region, has teamed up with radio station DWLV in bringing the latest, most relevant, and most comprehensive news coverage to Bicolanos.


BICOL STANDARD, which has print and online editions, welcomed this new venture that would make a difference in informing not only those who are residing here but also outside the region.

This partnership will result in the doubling of the staff and allow for the coverage of more news that would be of interest to anyone who traces his or her roots in the Bicol region.

BICOL STANDARD publisher Gil Basmayor is the newly-installed General Manager of Bicol Broadcasting Systems-DWLV.

Basmayor now anchors the 7:00-7:30 a.m. primetime news.

DWLV is also bannered by David Dollano, a longtime fixture in the broadcast industry in Bicol.

Meantime, also part of the team are Oscar Esmenda, Ronron Enon, Boyet Paderes, Edwin Lara.

Other volunteers in the broadcast are Jener Villarez, Noel Agravante, Jojo Villafuerte, Rick Rebuya, Emman Prado, and Wally Vargas.

It will be recalled that BICOL STANDARD is also the regional partner of the Philippine Star.
Bicol Standard

Bicol news

