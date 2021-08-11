Duterte OKs release of teachers’ cash incentive







Public school teachers will receive PHP1,000 each under the PHP910-million fund.



Introduced during the administration of Secretary Leonor Briones, the grant of WTDIB recognizes the vital role of educators in addressing the challenges of the pandemic, especially in ensuring the continuity of learning, the DepEd said in a statement.



“With the ongoing preparations for School Year 2021-2022, we are grateful to our 900,000-strong teachers who have displayed their unwavering passion to serve and educate the Filipino youth,” the DepEd said.



The corresponding guidelines on the grant of the incentive would be issued soon.



The coming school year will start on Sept. 13 and end on June 24, 2022.



It will consist of 209 school days, including Saturdays, and a five-day midyear break.



Blended learning will still be implemented as the Covid-19 threat persists. (PNA)

MANILA--President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the release of the World Teachers’ Day Incentive Benefit (WTDIB), according to the Department of Education (DepEd).