DepEd enrollees at 4.7M month before classes start









MANILA—The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday reported that 4,777,942 learners are enrolled in public schools nationwide for Academic Year 2021-2022 two days after enrollment began.

The DepEd’s Learner Information System Quick Counts logged 220,615 learners enrolled since Monday and 4,557,327 during the early registration as of June 2.





In a Viber message to reporters, Deped Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said those who registered early are considered enrolled for the coming school year.





“Unlike last year, the early registration happened before Covid so we had to reconfirm in June. This year, the early registration was already under Covid situation so no need for those who registered early to enroll,” Malaluan said.





For the safety of learners, parents, and personnel, DepEd utilizes communication platforms like Facebook chats, text messaging, and drop boxes in schools or villages.





So far, Calabarzon has logged the highest number of enrollees at 533,722 -- 53,013 learners enrolled and 480,709 early registrants.





Last year, 26,826,387 students enrolled in Kindergarten, Grades 1 to 6, Junior High School, Senior High School, and Alternative Learning System.





Registration will run until Sept. 13, the first day of the school year that will use blended learning as physical classes remain suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (PNA)