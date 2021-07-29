Cases of Alpha, Beta COVID-19 variants detected in Bicol: DOH



The SARS COV-2 samples were from 260 samples sent to the Philippine Genomic Center (PGC) last April, the advisory explained. Said measure was instituted by the DOH Bicol CHD as part of the laboratory surveillance to determine the circulating strains in the region.





“With this finding, the increase in the number of COVID19 CONFIRMED cases in Bicol this year may be attributed to these variants. As a response, the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the Bicol Center for Health Development is coordinating with Local Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (LESU) of LGUs where cases were identified,” the advisory reads.



“Cases were already considered recovered as of the writing of the report. However, the potential of infecting others during the period of their infectivity is more likely to have occurred. As such, the DOH Bicol CHD reminds the public that this number is just the “tip of the iceberg. Hence, a thorough case investigation needs to be conducted as part of the back tracing measures and correlation of each case including the clusters therein.”



It continues: “Evidence shows that the emergence of COVID19 variants, especially the variants of concern (VOC) such as the Alpha (B.1.1.7); Beta (B.1.351, B.1.351.2, B.1.351.3); Gamma (P.1, P.1.1, P.1.2) and, Delta (B.1.617.2, AY.1, AY.2, AY.3), respectively are believed to have increased transmissibility and severity. As such, the effectiveness of public health and social measures available or in place may be challenged.



The DOH Bicol CHD with the Bicol Interagency Task Force (BIATF) urges all of the government (both national and local) and the community to bring the transmission of the infection to halt. The following measures are hereby recommended for strict implementation to break the chain of transmission of any COVID19 variants that circulate in the localities of Bicol:



Strong and aggressive CONTACT TRACING by the local government units; Strict implementation of QUARANTINE of CONTACTS and or ISOLATION of SYMPTOMATICS following the Prevention, Detection, Isolation, Treatment, and Reintegration (PDITR) Strategies for COVID19. Putting an emphasis on the collection of specimens for RT-PCR testing shall be done on the 5th to 7th day after the last day of exposure. DOH Bicol also emphasized the importance of discouraging all forms of social gatherings that may predispose people to infection; and, the imposition of a robust border control. Comprehensive and far-reaching COVID19 VACCINATION roll-outs based on the PRIORITIZATION set by the National Vaccine Operation Center (NVOC), was also duly stressed by the Regional Vaccine Operation Center (RVOC).”

