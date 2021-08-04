Bicol governors OK stricter border control measures







This was confirmed by Bicol Pandemic Task Force on Tuesday, through Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Regional Director Anthony Nuyda, who also chairs the Bicol Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (BIATF).



Nuyda said all provincial boundaries, airports, and seaports especially in the region's border with Quezon province would be implementing said stricter measures, after the executive orders by the provincial governors are issued.



The measures would prevent the entry of local residents from the National Capital Region (NCR) who would like to return home in anticipation of the start of the enhanced community quarantine in the metropolis on August 6 until August 20.



Checkpoint personnel would only allow the entry of essential travelers such as those going home due to emergency situations and authorized persons outside residence (APOR) with health and travel documents including a negative antigen or reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test result.



Nuyda said “the anticipatory measure would ensure that these returning local residents are not infected by the virus especially the Delta variant that is highly transmissible and dangerous.”



He said in Camarines Sur, the local IATF has decided to give all inbound travelers free antigen test, and those who would be found infected would be brought to the designated quarantine facility.



Likewise, only accredited Point-to-Point (P2P) passenger buses would be allowed provided that they follow the required passenger capacity. Passengers will have to submit during inspection their negative antigen or RT-PCR test results.



The Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Philippine National Police Highway Patrol Group (HPG) will field personnel at the border control areas to check and apprehend "colorum" or illegal vans and cars carrying passengers with fake travel passes.



Meanwhile, upon the recommendation of health authorities, the BIATF has issued a directive to all local chief executives to step up the disease surveillance, contact tracing, and putting up of separate facilities for people infected with the Delta variant, in provinces, cities, and towns.



It also urged local executives to direct their barangay officials to set up a system of monitoring and recording individuals that visit residents in their respective communities.



At the BIATF meeting on Monday, the Department of Health (DOH) in the region reported that while it has achieved a 100 percent vaccination for target health workers, it, however, failed to meet the 80-percent goal for senior citizens and persons with comorbidities under the A2 and A3 group, respectively, because of hesitancy.



“We have to launch an aggressive campaign to convince these senior citizens and those persons with comorbidities to be vaccinated because studies indicate that there’s a very high mortality rate, under this group,” Nuyda said. (With report from PNA)



LEGAZPI CITY—Provincial governments in Bicol have agreed to set up tighter border control measures for fear that the highly transmissible and more virulent Delta variant of the coronavirus disease might slip through.