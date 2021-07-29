Bicol Int'l airport now 89% complete, DOTR announces









MANILA—The Bicol International Airport (BIA) is closer to reality than ever, with its overall accomplishment rate is at 89%, as of 28 July 2021.





A news release from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) states that Secretary Art Tugade is poised to deliver on his pledge to land on the gateway’s runway as his symbolic act of his relentless pursuit to fast-track the completion of this long-delayed aviation project.





Said airport will be operational before the year ends, and is expected to accommodate an estimated volume of 2 million passengers annually, according to the same news release. Dubbed as the country's most scenic gateway, the BIA is eyed to boost the socio-economic activities in the area, especially foreign and domestic tourism, as well as generate employment opportunities for the locals.

Under its construction phase alone, 755 workers were employed even during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic period.





“As part of the mammoth BUILD, BUILD, BUILD” infrastructure program, the BIA will be an important, long-term asset, not just for Bicolanos, but for the entire nation and its citizenry, with its promise of enhanced connectivity and mobility. This promise will fulfill the mandate of giving the Filipino people a most comfortable life,” the DOTR said.



