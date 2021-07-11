Poten-Cee launches newest variants  Poten-Cee + ZN and Poten-Cee + ZN Advance 

In keeping with its thrust for purposeful innovation and to arm Filipinos further against this pandemic, PascualLab’s flagshi p brand Poten-Cee is leveling up its immunity offerings via two new variants, Poten-Cee + ZN a nd Poten-Cee + ZN Advance.



Moving On with the New Normal



Facing the COVID-19 fear head-on, Poten-Cee, the no. 1 Vitamin C Adult Brand1 offers consumers two immunity-advancement optio ns to choose from:

Poten-Cee + ZN which combines the immunity benefits of Vitamin C and Zinc , and

Poten-Cee + ZN Advance which likewise puts together the immunity benefits of

Vitamin C and Zinc, plus Vitamin D3.



Advanced Protection from Immune Essentials



Poten-Cee + ZN has Vitamin C 2 that helps enhance the body’s natural defenses, by supporting various functions of the immune system. It also contains Zinc that assist s in blocking germs, including viruses, from entering the body, and prevents them from multiplying. ³



Similarly, Poten-Cee + ZN Adva nce combines the immunity-strengthening eff ects of

Vitamin C and Zinc, but this time with the addition of Vitamin D3. Vitamin D3 aids in activating the immune system, to better attack viruses. Vitamin D3 also regulates the immune response to help prevent sudden or dangerous inflammations that can cause o rgan damage.⁴



To get more of this advanced protection in the new normal, take

Poten-Cee + ZN and Poten-Cee + ZN Advance daily along with proper nutrition, regular physical activity, and adequate quality sleep.



Poten-Cee ZN and Poten-Cee ZN + Advance are the newest additions to the ever-growing Poten-Cee family of Vitamin C variants which address different lifestyle needs:

Poten-Cee Sugar-coated, Poten-Cee Sugar-Free, Poten-Cee Forte, Poten-Cee N.A.,

Poten-Cee Chewable, and food supplement Poten-Cee + C.



Suggested Retail Price (SPR) for Poten-Cee + ZN is at Php 7.50 per capsule and for

Poten-Cee + ZN Advance, at 13.50 each. Both variants are available at all Mercury Drug, Southstar, The Generic Pharmacy, and Watsons outlets nationwide





