Poten-Cee launches newest variants  Poten-Cee + ZN and Poten-Cee + ZN Advance 

Sunday, July 11, 2021 , ,


In keepingwithits thrust forpurposefulinnovationand to arm Filipinos further against this pandemic,PascualLab’sflagship brandPoten-Ceeis leveling up its immunity offerings viatwo newvariants,Poten-Cee+ZNandPoten-Cee+ZNAdvance. 
 
Moving OnwiththeNew Normal 


Facing the COVID-19 fearhead-on,Poten-Cee, the no. 1 Vitamin C Adult Brand1offersconsumers twoimmunity-advancementoptions to choose from: 
Poten-Cee+ZNwhich combines theimmunity benefitsofVitaminCandZinc,and 
Poten-Cee + ZNAdvancewhichlikewiseputstogether theimmunity benefitsof  
Vitamin CandZinc,plusVitamin D3. 
 
AdvancedProtection fromImmuneEssentials 


Poten-Cee+ZN hasVitamin C2that helps enhance the body’s natural defenses,by supporting various functions of the immune system.  It alsocontainsZincthatassists in blocking germs, includingviruses, from entering the body,andprevents them from multiplying.³ 
 
Similarly,Poten-Cee+ZNAdvancecombines theimmunity-strengtheningeffects of   
Vitamin C and Zinc, but this time with the addition ofVitamin D3.Vitamin D3aids inactivating theimmune system,to better attackviruses.  Vitamin D3 also regulates the immune response to help prevent suddenordangerous inflammationsthatcancauseorgan damage.⁴ 
 
To getmore ofthisadvanced protection in the new normal, take 
Poten-Cee + ZNandPoten-Cee + ZNAdvancedailyalongwith propernutrition,regular physical activity, and adequate quality sleep. 
 
Poten-Cee ZN andPoten-Cee ZN + Advanceare the newest additionstotheever-growingPoten-Ceefamily of Vitamin C variants which address different lifestyle needs:   
Poten-Cee Sugar-coated,Poten-Cee Sugar-Free,Poten-Cee Forte,Poten-Cee N.A.,   
Poten-Cee Chewable, and food supplementPoten-Cee + C.   
 
Suggested Retail Price (SPR) for Poten-Cee + ZNis at Php 7.50 per capsule andfor 
Poten-Cee + ZN Advance,at 13.50 each.Both variants are available at all Mercury Drug, Southstar, The Generic Pharmacy, andWatsonsoutlets nationwide 
 

 
This story was published on Bicol Standard. Bicol Standard is an English and Bicol print and digital newspaper published and edited in Naga City, Philippines.