Harvard Humanitarian Initiative invites PH researchers to symposium on COVID-19, marginalized sectors

Massachusetts, USA— The Harvard Humanitarian Initiative (HHI) announces its call for submission of research papers about the experience of marginalized communities in the Philippines during the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The authors of the best papers would be invited to present their work at “Surviving COVID-19 on the Margins,” an HHI-hosted online symposium in October this year.





“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the entire globe, and has been particularly devastating in parts of Asia. It is also evident that economic, social, and political inequalities have been exacerbated by the pandemic for marginalized communities. We are keen to understand the ways marginalized communities in the Philippines are being affected by the pandemic, how their needs can be better met, and successful strategies that have been employed to address their needs,” said HHI Program on Resilient Communities Program Director Vincenzo Bollettino, PhD in a statement.





“We believe sharing experiences and stories can be an effective way to improve responses to the pandemic, and hope to elucidate some of these practices through this call for papers,” he added. HHI, the Harvard University’s humanitarian arm and humanitarian research center, invites researchers and authors with papers focusing on the pandemic experience of any marginalized or vulnerable communities in the Philippines that may include, but are not limited to:





The Lumad or other indigenous communities

Coastal and remote communities

The elderly

Persons with disabilities (PWDs)

LGBTQ+ populations

Communities living in poverty





The call for papers is open to all researchers and authors who are either:





Current graduate students at the masters or PhD level, preferably affiliated with universities in the Philippines;

Scholars with a doctorate/PhD degree; or

University/college faculty doing research on these subjects, with a special preference for junior faculty





Preference would be given to authors who are of Filipino descent or are affiliated with a Philippine university. Papers written by more than one author are permitted. However, papers that were previously published are not eligible.





Each research paper should be between 5 and 10 pages in length and must be submitted by September 20, 2021 (Philippine time). This activity does not involve a cash prize, and the papers would remain solely the property of the authors. In addition to presenting their paper at the online symposium, authors may be given the opportunity to publish their work in an HHI report.





The complete details of the call for papers can be found at the HHI website: https://hhi.harvard.edu/call-for-papers-COVID





For inquiries, please contact Mark Toldo of the HHI Program on Resilient Communities at mtoldo@hsph.harvard.edu