Anne Curtis Enjoys Great Delivery Deals on foodpanda

Multi-talented actress Anne Curtis is tickled pink to share the good news about foodpanda’s great promos that will feed your appetite and fit your budget while you stay safe at home. She shares great deals and discounts in the foodpanda app, where you can find a wide variety of good food discoveries coupled with the convenience that foodpanda’s delivery service brings. Think: shops for groceries and pandamart for everyday essentials to keep you worry-free from sunrise to sundown.

It-girl Anne amps up the fun as she keeps you updated on everyday savings, with foodpanda promos such as Super Sundays that lets you feast with your family at 40% off and more on thousands of restaurants if you book between 12 noon to 6 pm; while Mega Mondays can be a great way to jumpstart your week with 30% off and more on your favorite restaurants and thousands of other choices for new cuisines to try if you book from 12 noon to 6 pm. Find Epic Deals every day on different brands with 50% off, and pandapro members can also enjoy up to 40% off on exclusive deals with only P50 a month!Ever the go-getter, Anne enjoys the convenience of ordering through foodpanda, as it allows her to have more time to spend with her family. “With so many restaurant choices, it’s so easy to find what I am craving for on the foodpanda app and there are great deals to choose from every day! As a new mom, I also find it important that our food delivery is reliable and safe. With foodpanda, I am assured of quality service from our friendly riders that put safety as a priority. Kaya, tap mo na yan!”“We are happy to have Anne on board to share the great deals and discounts we have for our foodpanda customers. We believe that she represents our savvy foodies who want to enjoy a wide variety of cuisines that can be delivered straight to your doorstep from our thousands of partner restaurants” shares foodpanda Philippines managing director Daniel Marogy.It’s a comeback for sure, as the multi-hyphenate entertainer stages AnnePagbabalik with her popstar persona as she shares foodpanda’s promos, with video clips and more exciting appearances on the app. Catch Anne as she shares more of the great deals that are only a few taps away on the foodpanda app. For more details, visit the official foodpanda Facebook page or its official website www.foodpanda.ph