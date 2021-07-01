37 Bicol towns to get P571M aid for pandemic response -- DSWD

LEGAZPI CITY -- Half a billion pesos’ worth of projects has been earmarked for 37 poor and disaster-stricken municipalities across Bicol to help indigents cope with the effects of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, DSWD-Bicol director Leo Quintilla announced.

The PHP570-million undertaking, according to Quintilla, covers the construction of quarantine facilities, purchase of medical tools and supplies, and cash-for-work activities to be implemented by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) under its Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) program.The recipient municipalities include Bombon, Cabusao, Camaligan, Canaman, Garchitorena, Magarao, Pasacao, Milaor, Minalabac, Ocampo, Presentacion, Sangay, and San Fernando in Camarines Sur; Manito in Albay; Paracale, San Lorenzo Ruiz, San Vicente, Santa Elena, Talisay and Vinzons in Camarines Norte; Barcelona, Casiguran, Irosin, Juban, Prieto Diaz and Sta. Magdalena in Sorsogon; Baras, Bato, Caramoran, Gigmoto, Pandan, and San Miguel in Catanduanes; and Batuan, Claveria, Dimasalang, Mobo and Monreal in Masbate.These towns were identified based on poverty incidence, income class, and the number of barangays affected by disasters from 2014-2020.Quintilla said these towns had undergone capacity assessment to ensure that the local government units (LGUs) are ready to participate in this year’s implementation of the program dubbed Additional Financing–Community-Based Response for Covid-19 (AF-CBRC).“The modality will be implemented in two groups of municipalities in which 37 municipalities belonging in the first group will implement (it) this July until December while the second group will start in August 2021 until 2022,” he said.Quintilla said the second group of municipalities is still in the program’s enrollment phase.The AF-CBRC will be using the Disaster Response Operations Procedure (DROP), a simplified version of the Community Empowerment Activity Cycle (CEAC) to hasten the process of approval of community-identified projects and implementation while still following the basic principles of the Community-Driven Development (CDD) approach.KALAHI-CIDSS is a poverty alleviation program of DSWD that uses the CDD method to help communities in poor municipalities identify challenges, make informed decisions, and control resources to address poverty.In 2020, the program completed 573 community projects amounting to PHP129 million in 15 municipalities of the Bicol Region. (with reports from PNA/DSWD Bicol)