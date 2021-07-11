DOH Bicol reiterates adherence to gov't guidelines on vax rollout

LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Health Bicol Center for Health Development (DOH Bicol CHD) has reiterated that the office follows the recommended guidelines and procedures for the COVID-19 vaccination rollout set by the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) and the Department of Health (DOH).





DOH Bicol explained in a statement earlier this week that these guidelines and procedures are cascaded to the Local Government Units (LGUs) through the Provincial, Municipal and City Health Offices by the Regional Vaccination Operations Center (RVOC) for compliance.





The Bicol CHD stressed that the national government determines the number of vaccine doses that the Bicol Region receives.





“This pertains to the whole region as well as pre-determined allocations provided to specific LGUs,” the statement reads.





“By virtue of the Local Government Code of the Philippines (R.A. 7160 of 1991), health delivery services are devolved to the local government. With this as premise, the province then determines the vaccine allocations of each locality within its jurisdiction based on the assessment of their epidemic and their submitted master list. The Local Chief Executives (LCEs) at the level of the province, city and municipality implement the vaccination activities as informed by vaccination guidelines and procedures.”





In line with this, the Bicol CHD strongly urged the LGUs to follow the prioritization for COVID-19 vaccination. Priority groups A1, A2 and A3, or the medical frontliners, senior citizens and people with co-morbidities or conditions affecting their immune system are priority in the conduct of the said activity. Prioritization based on the level of risk to infection and severity of outcome of disease are the bases to consider in light of limited supply of vaccines.





The statement continues: “The Bicol CHD captures vaccination coverage of the different provinces through the end-of-day reports submitted by the vaccination sites to the COVID-19 Bakuna Center Registry (CBCR) Quick Counts and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). Through this report, the number of vaccinated per priority group is determined.





Of equal importance, the Bicol CHD continuously reminds LGUs and all vaccination sites to adhere to the Minimum Public Health Standard (MPHS) during the conduct of vaccination activity. Transmission may also be prevented through proper crowd management and identifying the target number of vaccinees to be vaccinated in a day to avoid overcrowding. The public are also enjoined to properly wear facemasks and face shields and maintain social distancing and hand sanitation even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”