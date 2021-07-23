Delta variant patient from Bicol not local case: DOH-5





LEGAZPI CITY – The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) in Bicol on Thursday said the reported coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) Delta variant case from the region is not in any of the Region 5 provinces but in Metro Manila.In an official statement, the agency said the DOH central office reported 12 new Delta cases in the country, one of whom is from Bicol.“DOH Bicol clarifies that the said case who is Bicolano is currently working in the National Capital Region (NCR),” it read.It noted that the patient is a 27-year-old female from Sorsogon who has neither traveled to Bicol for the last three years nor visited by someone from the region before getting sick.The patient is not a local case of the Delta variant, the DOH-CHD said, adding that the woman's specimen was taken for testing at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City last June 25.DOH-Bicol reiterated that amid the threat of the Delta variant, the minimum public health standards remain as the best preventive measures against all mutations of the Covid-19 virus.“Properly wear face mask and face shield, sanitize your hands, maintain social distancing, and avoid crowded and enclosed spaces,” it added. (by Connie Calipay, PNA)