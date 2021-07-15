COVID-19 vaccines are free, DOH Bicol reminds public

LEGAZPI CITY—The Department of Health Bicol Center for Health Development has reiterated that all COVID-19 vaccines are free, after having received reports of individuals at the Local Vaccination Centers who are charging/soliciting at least fifty pesos per person for said vaccination.





Regional Advisory No. 2021-0277 states that public health services and commodities including that of COVID-19 vaccines are free.





The National Government procures the vaccines, therefore, any form of payment, be it voluntary or donation, from individuals availing of the COVID-19 vaccines are not allowed.





The COVID-19 vaccines are to be administered for free to the Filipino people.





Charging for COVID-19 vaccination is counterproductive to the vaccination program of the Government, the DOH said. It might increase vaccine hesitancy along with inconvenience, myths and misconceptions. All Local Chief Executives, health offices and vaccination sites are advised to monitor and prevent such incidents from occurring in their areas, according to DOH Bicol.