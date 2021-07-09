Bicol inflation rate highest among regions outside NCR

MANILA—The Bicol region posted an inflation rate of 6.3 percent in June 2021. It has the highest among the Areas Outside of NCR (AONCR), the Philippine Statistics Authority reported in its Summary Inflation Report Consumer Price Index (2012=100) released this week.

The report, signed by Dennis S. Mapa, Ph.D., Undersecretary and National Statistician and Civil Registrar General, also indicates that eleven regions in the Areas Outside of NCR (AONCR) had lower inflation during the month. The lowest inflation among the regions in AONCR in June 2021 remained in Region VII (Central Visayas) at 1.7 percent.





Inflation in AONCR decelerated to 4.4 percent in June 2021, after registering an inflation of 4.7 percent for three consecutive months. Inflation in AONCR in June 2020 was noted at 2.7 percent. The downtrend in the inflation in AONCR during the month was mainly due to the slower annual uptick in the transport index at 11.2 percent, from 17.4 percent in the previous month.





Also contributing to the downtrend was the slower annual increments recorded in the indices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 11.2 percent; clothing and footwear, 1.9 percent; health, 2.8 percent; and communication, 0.3 percent.





On the other hand, annual hikes were higher in the indices of food and non-alcoholic beverages at 4.5 percent; housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, 2.8 percent; and restaurant and miscellaneous goods and services, at 4.4 percent.





The rest of the commodity groups retained their previous month’s annual growth rates.





Meantime, the country’s headline inflation slowed down to 4.1 percent in June 2021, after recording an inflation of 4.5 percent for three consecutive months. This brings the Philippines’ average inflation for the first semester of 2021 at 4.4 percent. In June 2020, inflation was registered at 2.5 percent.





The slower pace in the inflation in June 2021 was primarily due to the lower annual rate of increase in the transport index at 9.6 percent, from 16.5 percent in May 2021.





Inflation rates were higher in the indices of food and non-alcoholic beverages at 4.7 percent; housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels, 2.4 percent; and restaurant and miscellaneous goods and services, 3.9 percent.





As for NCR, inflation eased further to 3.2 percent in June 2021, from 3.6 percent in the previous month. In June 2020, inflation in the region was posted at 2.0 percent. Lower inflation in NCR was mainly brought about by the slower annual hike in transport index at 5.1 percent during the month, from double-digit annual growth rate of 13.8 percent in the previous month.