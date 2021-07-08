CamSur bamboo-framed face shield maker gets support from DOST





NAGA CITY -- A Camarines Sur-based manufacturer of bamboo products received support from the Department of Science and Technology in the former’s production of face shields with frames made from kauayan-tinik.In a news release by DOST Bicol, the Bula Masarig Engineered Bamboo was identified as the recipient of technical assistance from the Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DOST-FPRDI), and the Provincial Science and Technology Center (DOST-V PSTC) – Camarines Sur under the GREAT Women Project implementation.According to the DOST, the kauayan-tinik is a perennial, woody-stemmed grass known for its versatile uses.“Manufactured using FPRDI’s Bamboo-Framed Face Shield Technology, the face shield, which has a linear length of eighteen inches, is lightweight and convenient to use. It has a replaceable PVC sheet, and a non-slip adjustable strap,” the news release indicates.Besides this initiative, Bula Masarig also previously developed an environment-friendly foot-pressed alcohol dispenser prototype made of bamboo.DOST-V and PSTC-Camarines Sur said they continue to support, patronize, and promote locally-made products and technology to reduce the risks brought by COVID-19 as well as to revitalize economic growth and development in the region. (With reports from PNFelizmenio/ JCBarrameda, PSTC-Camarines Sur)