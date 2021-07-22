Academic leadership during a pandemic

Art by Melissa Basmayor

By Marina Aquino – Cledera

Head Teacher III

Juan F. Triviño Memorial High School

The COVID-19 Pandemic is causing educational leaders around the country to make tough choices. The big questions to answer are: How can our school heads manage their schools? How can they look after the welfare of their staff and students?





Now more than ever is the best time for leadership, it’s important for principals to demonstrate leadership capabilities. They need to be flexible and adaptive to this new learning environment. The challenge to address unplanned circumstance and change needs to be addressed. There is no professional development workshop that could thoroughly prepare school heads for leading a global pandemic, but is given that leading students and staff in the midst of a global pandemic has to be learned “on the job’ and in real time with the guidance of experts.





For many teachers, teaching on “new normal” set-up and designing instructions in the different Learning Delivery Modalities (LDM) is a very big challenge and in addition to this, many of them are balancing more familial responsibilities, including taking care of children and other members of the family or relatives. Given this, school leaders and administrators must be aware of the said teachers’ responsibility. Understanding what teachers are going through is a must. School heads also needs to make certain allowances to support the staff.





As teachers are trying to figure out how to maximize new learning set-up while keeping their students engaged, school leaders must maintain contact with the staff beyond their supervisory role. It is also important to strengthen the relationships with the staff and let them know as a school head they’re there for them. Compliment, encouragement, praises, and support to staff (via e-mail, department or grade-level online meetings, and so on) as often as possible must be provided to them.





Also as an instructional leader, school heads must also act as an academic resource. Although distance learning resources can be obtained online, still school leaders/heads must be abreast of his thinking and actions. As an instructional leader, he must be an academic resource. He must provide resources and offer suggestions that will best serve the staff and students. He must let them know that he’s there for them and that they can continue to reach out to him via email, google or zoom meetings. As well, he can advise and assist the staff in engaging parents in meetings via Zoom/Google Meet. Communicate with the parents of the students (and, if possible, communicate with the parent and student together [via Zoom]) to ensure that proper communication is sustained and established.





Dealing with situations like this pandemic COVID – 19 is a challenge in which looking to the past how to deal with challenges is necessary and taking initiatives is commendable but it must be consulted with the experts and people in the Department of Education (DepEd).





Part also of leadership means looking out for the physical and mental well-being of students and their parents. School heads can build connections within the community and coordinate with other stakeholders of the school to create a network that parents and students can turn to for help. School heads must let students and parents know that they are always there for them. Encouraged parents to communicate with the school to ensure, establish and sustain constant communication with them. The important thing is to offer frequent communication. Let people know what is going on, be honest and transparent.





Leading during a global pandemic is a tough and stressful job and a great challenge to take. However, despite the pressures and demands of the position as a school head, it is critical to maintain a sense of balance. The physical and emotional health of the school head is crucial. Self-care must be a priority. School leaders both work hard to make education work for the students and staff and balance the work life with the personal life. In a pandemic, school heads family needs a great deal of attention. They have to attend to the needs of their family and attend also to their personal needs. It is important therefore to communicate with as many other school heads within the division to be properly guided in decision-making with consideration to family and personal concerns.





While school heads are consistently checking with teachers to see how they’re doing while giving them some updates, it is deeming necessary to communicate with the people higher than their position whether it is the public school district supervisor, the assistant schools’ division superintendent or the schools’ division superintendent. They must look at current policies to be used to address the current situation while still keeping the safety of the students.





It takes a unique kind of school leadership to push against the natural human tendency to downplay and delay. Communicating bad news is a thankless task. School leaders who get out ahead risk demoralizing employees or subordinates. It takes wisdom and some courage to understand that communicating with transparency is a vital antidote to this risk. Communicating with transparency means providing honest and accurate descriptions of reality — being as clear as humanly possible about what you know, what you anticipate, and what it means for school personnel as well as the school community. It is crucial to convey your message in a way that people or subordinates can understand. Communication must be a hopeful vision of the future toward which people or school personnel & subordinates can direct their energy, because without hope, resolve is impossible.





Leadership in an uncertain, fast-moving crisis means making oneself available to feel what it is like to be in another’s shoes — to lead with empathy. In crisis situations, leaders must make a deliberate choice to practice a calm state of mind. Then they can step back from high-stakes situation and choose how to respond, rather than reacting instinctively. It will be incumbent on leaders to put themselves in another’s suffering, to feel with empathy and think with intelligence, and then to use their position of authority to make a path forward for us all.





Lastly, leadership in education while going through with pandemic is working hard to make education work for the students and staff. A school leader goes through an unexpected occurrence, must learned how to deal with the immediate impact and provide for the students and the staff. On top of this, school leaders must learn to step back, reflect and say, this to, shall pass.





