No Traslacion, Fluvial Procession this year amid pandemic -- Archdiocese of Caceres



The Traslacion and Fluvial Procession this year are canceled, according to the Archdiocese of Caceres (File photo)





According to Circular No. 0014, Series of 2021 signed by Archbishop Rolando J. Tria Tirona and released earlier this week, the Peñafrancia fiesta this year will unite devotees in prayer and reflection this year while health protocols and other precautionary measures are strictly observed.



The Circular states: “We encourage families to practice the devotion in their respective homes. Families are asked to recite the novena to the Divino Rosero from September 1-9 and the novena to Our Lady of Peñafrancia from September 10-18, 2021. Novena prayers and family guides are available on the Archdiocesan website.



Parishes shall hold novenary Masses during the abovementioned dates. All public Masses shall observe necessary health protocols.



Parishes will not conduct the traditional Pagsungko ni Ina before the month of September.



On September 19, 202 1, the Solemnity of Our Lady of Peñafrancia, Fiesta Mass shall be streamed live from the Basilica Minore. Parishes will be asked to air the live streaming in their respective areas for the benefit of their parishioners.



We encourage pilgrims and devotees from outside Naga City to attend the novena Masses at their respective parishes or the novena Masses aired through media and the internet.



There will be no kissing or touching of the images.



The traditional Traslacion and Fluvial Processions and all other forms of foot processions are canceled this year. Motorcade Processions on September 10 and 19 may be done with proper coordination with the LGU.



The images of the Divino Rostro and Our Lady of Peñafrancia will remain at the Peñafrancia Parish Church and Basilica Minore, respectively, during the entire duration of the festivities.



Other dioceses in Bikol are highly encouraged to hold novena Masses on the same dates so devotees residing in their localities may also express their devotion without the need to come to Naga City.”



The Archdiocese further explained: “While we cancel the traditional Traslacion and Fluvial processions, let us take this as an opportunity for the devotion to become more distinctive and rooted in our families, the domestic Church. This year, we are also invited to reflect on the theme: Sharing the Gift of Faith in the Spirit of the Faithful Obedience of Mary and Joseph. The changes in our celebration should inspire us to discover how our faith can lead us to be gentle and humble in receiving the grace of God in the face of this pandemic.”



