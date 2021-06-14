Collect rainwater, Naga City ordinance urges barangays





NAGA CITY -- After it junked the proposal by the Metro Naga Water District to put up additional pumping stations here for environmental reasons, the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) enacted an ordinance mandating the city government and the 27 barangays to construct rainwater collection facilities on structures they own.City Councilor Joselito S.A. del Rosario, in an interview on Wednesday, said rainwater if properly harvested, stored, and utilized, the same is good for car washing, general cleaning, laundry, and for other uses by commercial and industrial entities."Known as the 'Rainwater Collection and Harvesting Ordinance of Naga City'. The measure encourages the use of rainwater as a viable alternative for non-potable needs which is believed can address the environmental issue on the preservation of water sources," he said.On the other hand, Averly Jerryl A. Escoto, city youth councilor and counterpart of del Rosario, said harvested rainwater can be used for urban gardening, landscaping, and other household and agricultural needs like irrigation or farm water supply.By virtue of SP Ordinance No. 2007-008, as amended by Ordinance No. 2009-017, it institutionalizes the Naga City Youth Officials Program and declared the period from April 15 to May 31 each year as City Youth Month. During this period, youth officials will be given the opportunity to handle the operations of the city government except in areas, which are policy determining or requiring monetary disbursements.The two officials said it is necessary and imperative for the LGU to collaborate with MNWD to promote the installation of rainwater collection facilities in communities to be able to acquire an alternative source of water supply.The idea was prompted by the pronouncement of MNWD that it will cease the construction of pumping stations by the year 2027.The ordinance, which prescribes guidelines and mechanisms for its implementation, mandates the promotion of the construction/installation of rainwater collection facilities (RWCFs), promotion of the harvesting, storage, and utilization of rainwater, construction/installation of RWCFs in city and barangay government-owned facilities, private business establishments for non-potable use, and Nagueños to participate actively in environment-related programs and undertakings like preservation of water sources.The structures identified in the ordinance where these RWCFs are to be constructed include the Naga City People’s Mall, Naga City Abattoir, Naga City Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Infirmary Hospital, City Agriculturist Office, Metro Naga Sports Complex, City Hall Main Building, Solid Waste Management and Motorpool Building, City College of Naga (annex, Almeda Highway), barangay halls and other buildings that may be identified by the board.The Rainwater Management Board is tasked to implement the mandates and oversee the implementation of the ordinance. It is composed of the city mayor as chairperson, and the head of the SP environment committee as co-chairperson, among others.The ordinance’s penal provision says that the head of a non-complying barangay shall be reprimanded and its corresponding budget for the ensuing year shall not be approved by the Sangguniang Panlungsod until after the budget for the installation of the RWCF has been included thereto.The same rule applies to the department heads and chiefs of offices of the LGU who would fail to incorporate in their respective annual budget the construction of the facility wherein they will be held liable for neglect of duty. (Jason Neola/PNA)