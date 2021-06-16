Guidelines on MECQ Implementation in Naga City

Garbin (File photo via Ako Bicol) MANILA—AKO BICOL Party-List Rep. Alfredo Garbin Jr., the chairperson of the House Committee on Constitutio...
Opinion
Community
Business
About
Bicol Standard is an English and Bicol print and digital newspaper. The regional newspaper is edited and published at 135 San Jose St., San Felipe, Naga City, with general circulation in the Bicol Region.
Bicol Standard publishes advertisements, announcements, legal and judicial notices, social media ads, website ads, advertorials, and all-in-one marketing campaigns (print + web + social media).
#bicolstandard #bicolregion #bicol #camarinessur #camsur #nagacity #bicolteachers #bicolteachersarticles #bicolnews #nagacitynewspaper #nagacitybased #naga #philippinesnews #localnews #nagacityads #bicolads #bicoladvertisement #bicollegalnotice #bicoljudicialnotice #bicolsocialmediacampaign #bicolmarketingcampaign #bicolwebsiteads #bicolsocialmediaads #irigacity #pili #daet #camarinesnorte #legazpicity #albay #sorsogon #masbate #virac #catanduanes #regionalnewspaper #phnewspaper #philippinesnewspaper
Contact
135 San Jose St., San Felipe, Naga City 0975-939-8606 (Globe) 0938-859-6567(Smart) bicolstandard@gmail.com Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: bicolstandard