foodpanda Celebrates 7th Birthday with Nationwide Blowout

You are cordially invited to enjoy exciting perks and promos as foodpanda celebrates its 7th Anniversary with a month-long celebration through a nationwide birthday handaan that also gives back to the community.For the whole month of June, the #foodpandaBdayBlowout offers the chance to win prizes galore such as Vespas, Iphone Pro Max, Apple watches and P1000 foodpanda Vouchers. Each order worth Php 299 and up from food delivery, pick-up, shops, and pandamart can enter the raffle as long as you use the voucher code 7BDAYBLOWOUT. Winners will be announced on July 3.foodpanda also takes this opportunity to celebrate and give back for all the love and support from the community, this is why it is also launching feel-good initiatives for its anniversary, such as partnering with KFC to provide free meals to foodpanda riders, donating Php7 for each 7BDAYBLOWOUT entry to the Philippine Red Cross, and having community pantry activations in select cities nationwide. Customers can also join in the fun on the app with exclusive vouchers and discounts throughout the month and on social media with foodpanda’s Instagram Story filter and TikTok hashtag challenges.“We want to thank all our customers, our partner establishments, and our riders for another successful year. As the 7th birthday is traditionally a very important occasion for Filipinos, we are making sure that our anniversary event is a memorable celebration with treats for everyone,” says foodpanda Managing Director, Daniel Marogy.Order the best of foodpanda and party in pink this month, tap mo na ‘yan and visit Facebook and Instagram for updates and mechanics on foodpanda’s 7th birthday blowout raffle and other promos!