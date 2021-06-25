DOH Bicol sounds alarm over rise in COVID-19 cases

LEGAZPI CITY -- COVID-19 cases in the Bicol region have been increasing since March this year, the Department of Health Bicol Center for Health Development (DOH Bicol CHD) reported in its 2021-0027 news release.





The same report indicated that the rise in COVID-19 cases is attributed to a number of factors. These include lapses in the implementation of the minimum public health standards for prevention and “COVID intervention fatigue,” and lapses in contact tracing and in the enforcement of quarantine and isolation protocols. In addition, the delays in the collection of specimen, delays in the submission of the specimen to the laboratories due to incomplete information, and the delay in informing and releasing of individual test results by the local government units (LGUs) are other factors that compound the current situation in the region.



DOH Bicol reminded everyone that the fight against COVID-19 is a whole-of-government, whole-of-system, whole-of-society approach. The Local Government Units (LGUs) are directed to level up the implementation of the BIDA Solusyon Plus, provide safe and livable quarantine and isolation facilities, step up contact tracing, submit samples immediately, release individual results as soon as daily COVID-19 updates are posted, and facilitate the reintegration of individuals who have recovered to the community. Likewise, they are directed to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination in their respective localities.



It further said the LGUs have been vital in the country’s COVID-19 response, and their relentless efforts are greatly appreciated. However, as the health crisis persists, there is an emerging need to further intensify government efforts at the local level.



Individuals are urged to follow the minimum public health standards or the BIDA Solusyon Plus, report for signs and symptoms, follow quarantine/isolation protocols if they are close contacts, refrain from sharing information that cannot be verified, and support COVID-19 patients and frontliners and protect them from discrimination. This way, you can protect yourself and your family while playing a role in our unified fight against COVID-19.



DOH Bicol also called on other partners to support the COVID-19 and Resbakuna Campaign in any way they can according to their mandate, resources, capacity, and expertise. Areas that can be supported are the information campaign on COVID-19 and Resbakuna, combating fake news, and refraining from sharing anecdotal posts and posts with unknown sources.

According to DOH Bicol CHD, there is now an average of 200 new cases being recorded daily. The positivity rate of laboratory tests rose to 23% as of June 13, 2021 from the previously reported 9% recorded on April 4, 2021.Despite this, Bicol remains at moderate risk level equivalent to General Community Quarantine (GCQ).While the risk level of the region remains unchanged, the DOH has classified certain areas in the region as high-risk, including the cities of Naga and Legazpi. The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) has already placed Naga City under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ). Meanwhile, the Local Government Units (LGUs) in Bicol region have likewise determined their quarantine classification based on the risk assessment of DOH and in accordance with the IATF-EID’s guidelines. In Albay, Governor Al Francis Bichara has extended the GCQ status of the province, covering all cities and municipalities with the exception of Jovellar and Rapu-Rapu. Also, in Camarines Sur, Governor Miguel Villafuerte has placed Iriga City and 31 municipalities in the province under General Community Quarantine (GCQ). The Bicol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) has concurred with these LGU declarations for the period ending June 30, 2021.To determine the risk level of an area, DOH Bicol explained that a two-week risk assessment is being done covering the Average Daily Attack Rate (ADAR), the Two-Week Growth Rate (TWGR), and the Health Care Utilization Rate (HCUR). The risk assessment will serve as the basis for the Bicol CHD in recommending to the Local Chief Executive (LCE) the quarantine classification status of their area.