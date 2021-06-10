New devolution EO seen to improve efficiency in delivery of services

MANILA – The transfer of some of the functions of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to local governments is expected to result in the more efficient delivery of services.

Executive Order (EO) 138, or the Full Devolution of Certain Functions of the Executive Branch to Local Governments, transfers some of the functions, services, and facilities of national government agencies related to local infrastructures, health care, livelihood, agriculture, and social welfare, among others, to local government units (LGUs) with accompanying budget allotment."The DSWD believes that the devolution of social welfare and development (SWD) services to LGUs will translate to their closer, more efficient, and accountable delivery, especially to those in need of immediate assistance," DSWD said in a statement on Wednesday.The DSWD said it can now focus more on its steering role and assures the public that it will continue to work closely with LGUs.This includes capacitating LGUs and providing technical assistance and resource augmentation to ensure that the devolved SWD services will be effectively and sustainably implemented.Under the EO, a Growth Equity Fund shall be proposed to Congress, to cover the funding requirements of projects for the poor, disadvantaged, and lagging LGUs to enable them to implement the functions devolved to them.A Committee on Devolution (ComDev), co-chaired by the Budget and Local Government secretaries, will oversee and monitor the implementation of administrative and fiscal decentralization goals of the EO and ensure compliance of officials, employees, and local chief executives.ComDev members include the Socioeconomic Planning and Finance secretaries, Executive Secretary, and presidents of the League of Provinces, Cities and Municipalities of the Philippines, Liga ng mga Barangay ng Pilipinas, and Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines. (PNA)