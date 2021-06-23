DepEd defers holding of F2F classes in Covid low-risk areas

File photo





MANILA – The holding of in-person classes in areas where coronavirus risks are low has been postponed, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Wednesday.In a statement, the DepEd said it is adhering to President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to allow the resumption of face-to-face classes only when the country achieves population protection against the coronavirus.“Our utmost priority is the safety of our 27 million learners and more than 840,000 teachers and we will defer to the professional assessment of the Department of Health (DOH), the IATF, and the wisdom of the President in ensuring their protection,” the statement read.The enhanced blended learning will continue, as DepEd assured the public improvement on the delivery of quality education and its readiness to support learners and teachers in any form of learning available.“We will release the final school calendar for School Year 2021-2022 once we get the final approval of the President. We are proposing that he choose among either August 23, 2021, September 6, 2021, or September 13, 2021,” it said. (PNA)