Bicol DRRMC prepares for 'Dante’





LEGAZPI CITY – The Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) in Bicol said Monday it is preparing for the possible effects of Tropical Storm (TS) Dante that is currently being monitored by the weather bureau.Claudio Yucot, Office of Civil Defense (OCD)-Bicol regional director and Bicol DRRMC chairman, in a letter sent to the Philippine News Agency (PNA) said, “Due to the impending threat of TS Dante in Bicol Region this week, a pre-disaster assessment meeting that will be attended by concerned agencies will be conducted on Tuesday (June 1, 2021)".Yucot said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), and Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB) were requested to provide a presentation on the track, forecast, and worst-case scenario and possible impacts and effects of TS Dante.“All provincial DRRMCs and Naga City DRRMC will also present the projected impact and anticipated needs of their respective areas. Response cluster lead agencies are also tasked to present the preparedness measures to be undertaken and projected needs to be endorsed to National DRRMC (if any),” he said.PAGASA, in its 5 a.m. bulletin, said “Dante" was last tracked 625 kilometers east of Davao City, moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.It packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness up to 80 kph. "Dante" is expected to intensify in the next two days as it continues to move northwest.Caraga, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Bukidnon, and Misamis Oriental will experience light to moderate, with at times heavy rains due to the outer rain bands of the tropical storm. (PNA)