ARTA pushes for streamlining of Comprehensive Land Use Plan

MANILA – The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), led by Secretary Jeremiah Belgica, pushed for streamlining the Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP) in line with the objective of the National Effort for the Harmonization of Efficient Measures of Inter-related Agencies (NEHEMIA) program for the socialized housing sector.In a meeting on June 1, ARTA tackled with key agencies the provisions for the proposed Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) that will address bottlenecks in the CLUP.Among the attending agencies were the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP), Office of the Cabinet Secretariat, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and Land Registration Authority (LRA).“Last year… we've already presented to the Cabinet. And the Cabinet already approved the streamlining of the process of the housing sector of the CLUP,” Belgica said during the meeting.The ARTA director general said streamlining is a must for President Rodrigo Duterte."Ang priority talaga ng Pangulo is ma-streamline. Kung meron tayong mandato na masasagasaan, tignan natin paano natin maayos ng hindi naman dine-decapitate yung ating mga mandato (The real priority of the President is to streamline. If we have mandates that will be affected, let’s see how we can fix without decapitating our mandate) but we could still streamline," Belgica said.He said he is thankful for the support of the involved agencies in crafting the JMC for the socialized housing sector.“We are quite thankful because everybody is pushing forth and last week's meeting was a testament kung gaano produktibo ang ating pag-uusap (how productive our meeting is),” he said.The concerned agencies are set for more meetings to finalize the provisions of the JMC.Belgica said they are targeting to have the JMC ready before President Rodrigo Duterte's state of the nation address in July. (PR)