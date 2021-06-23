BMC Regional Cancer Center announces new real-time online appointment system

NAGA CITY— The Bicol Medical Center – Regional Cancer Center (BMC - RCC) has announced the creation of an online appointment system to facilitate the provision of cancer treatment and deal with the influx of patients amid the continuing pandemic.





The hospital’s news release said patients and the staff may access the system through the BMC website at www.bmc.doh.gov.ph.





Said appointment system was made possible with the assistance of the hospital’s Integrated Hospital Operation Management Program Unit (iHOMP).





The system aims to promote a good working environment for the clinicians and better connect them with patients and vice versa. Further, the system will ensure that each patient has complete requirements to schedule an appointment to attend to the patients on time and appropriately.





As the system is accessible in real-time, each patient may choose his/her preferred schedule, reducing no-shows and other inconveniences to both the patient and the hospital staff, the news release added.