PhilHealth Regional Office V accredits 26 KonSulTa Facilities

Four months after the release of Circular No. 2020-0021 on the Accreditation of Health Care Providers for PhilHealth Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (KonSulTa) Package, PhilHealth Regional Office V (PRO V) was able to accredit all of the 26 government health care facilities under the province of Sorsogon, the most number of accredited KonSulTa facilities across all regions.





On top of this, Donsol District Hospital was the first KonSulTa-accredited government hospital in the entire country. Also included in the list of accredited KonSulTa providers are Sorsogon Provincial Hospital, Castilla District Hospital, Irosin District Hospital, Bulan Medicare Hospital, Matnog Medicare Hospital, Gubat District Hospital, Prieto Diaz Medicare Hospital and Magallanes Medicare Hospital.





As KonSulTa providers, they are expected to give primary care services such as consultation and case management provision of preventive e-health services, referral to specialty and higher levels of care and assisting eligible beneficiaries in accessing services where fees will be shouldered by PhilHealth.





In partnership with the provincial government of Sorsogon, this was the initial step towards adopting a comprehensive e approach to delivering primary care benefit to cover all Filipinos. This would not be possible without the able leadership of Gov . Francis Joseph "Chiz" G. Escudero.





Gov . Escudero expressed his utmost support and commitment to the implementation of the program through a statement released by the Provincial Information Office saying, “Ikinatuwani Governor Chiz Escudero ang accreditation ng Donsol District Hospital dahil isa itong katuparan sa kanyang hangarin na mabigyan ng dekalidad at libreng serbisyong medikal ang mga Sorsoganon.”





Sorsogon is one of the nine provinces identified as pilot test areas together with Bataan, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Northern Leyte, South Cotabato, and the cities of Ormoc and Tacloban.





With accredited facilities in place in the province of Sorsogon, the next move is to encourage the assignment of every Sorsoganon with a KonSulTa provider of their choice, according to PhilHealth