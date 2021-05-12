Alert level 1 hoisted over Bulusan Volcano

File photo





The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Tuesday raised the alert status of Bulusan Volcano from Alert Level 0 (Normal) to Alert Level 1 (Low-level Unrest).

In its 7 p.m. bulletin, Phivolcs said: "Bulusan Volcano’s monitoring network has recorded a total of one hundred twenty-four (124) volcanic earthquakes since 08 May 2021. The increased seismicity could be followed by steam-driven or phreatic eruptions at the summit crater or from flank vents on the upper to middle slopes."Alert Level 1 means that the volcano is currently in an abnormal condition, the bulletin reads."Local government units and the public are reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) must be strictly prohibited and that vigilance in the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) on the southeast sector must be exercised due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions. Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. Furthermore, people living within valleys and along river/stream channels especially on the southeast, southwest and northwest sector of the edifice should be vigilant against sediment-laden stream flows and lahars in the event of heavy and prolonged rainfall should phreatic eruption occur."DOST-PHIVOLCS also said it is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders.