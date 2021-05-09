PSA: Over 300,000 register for National ID in Camarines Sur

NAGA CITY—No less than 305,681 individuals have successfully registered for Step 2 of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) in 72 days after its gradual rollout since February 9, 2021, the Philippine Statistics Authority in Camarines Sur announced.

Said figure represents 22 percent of the 1,322,551 individuals targeted for PhilSys registration by the end of 2021.





As of May 3, 2021, all thirty-five (35) municipalities and two (2) cities of the province opened their own PhilSys Registration Centers for Step 2, with over 362 personnel operating 169 registration kits.

PhilSys Step 2 or Registration Proper involves the validation of supporting documents and capture of biometric data of the registrants, which includes the iris scan, fingerprint scan, and front-facing photographs. This is in addition to the basic demographic data gathered during the Step 1 phase of PhilSys. Pre-registered applicants from Step 1, who were low-income household members interviewed for demographic data, were previously recorded at 402,387 individuals in 2020.





From January 18 this year, PSA Camarines Sur recorded 312,138 individuals who registered for Step 1. The office exceeded the Central Office’s target of 238,141 registrants by 31 percent. This brought the total Step 1 registrants to 714,525 individuals. Said registrants would be prioritized for Step 2 registration, the office noted.





“During this pandemic, we faced inevitable challenges for the province-wide implementation of PhilSys. The recent surge of COVID cases in the past months forced seven registration centers to suspend operations. The stoppages affected the daily output produced by all registration centers from 8000 to 6000 average daily registrants,” Clemente S. Manaog, Chief Statistical Specialist, said in a news release.





“We initiated various innovations such as longer operating hours at the Fixed Registration Center located at the ALDP Mall from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. This was implemented as a countermeasure for the decreasing outputs and to accommodate the working population.”





He explained: “To meet the desired targets, PhilSys Camarines Sur initiated arrangements for institutional registration at Department of Education Naga, the 9th Infantry Division Philippine Army, and the Philippine National Police Camarines Sur, among others.”