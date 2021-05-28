foodpanda goes the Extra Mile to deliver your food cravings









Food is often related to happy memories, but the experience of enjoying a fun dining experience at your favorite restaurant can be difficult because of the current situation. Whether it’s a random craving for milk tea, burger, pizza, or anything in between, off-the-grid locations can be frustrating.Thankfully, you can now stay safe at home and enjoy them as you please as foodpanda has extended its delivery range via Extra Mile Delivery! This means that you don’t have to miss out on your favorite food items and more, because with foodpanda, they are now within your reach.Through the foodpanda Extra Mile Delivery which increases the delivery radius from 3km to 8km from the delivery address, more restaurants and shops are now closer to their customers. This service comes with the foodpanda commitment to bring your orders fresh to your doorstep, following the safe delivery standards that have been put in place for the riders.The service also comes with a minimal charge, so you can create more good food memories at home. Kaya tap mo na yan! Just open the foodpanda app and find the Extra Mile Delivery banner, scroll through a wide variety of shops and restaurants, then pick and place your order. Your friendly foodpanda rider will go the Extra Mile to bring you your long-distance food cravings and other essentials. Now, imagine not just the convenience, but the happiness and excitement of ordering food and more from farther locations!With just a few taps on the app, you can savor the dishes that you miss and enjoy the memories of hanging out with family and friends at your favorite restaurant. You also now have more choices when it comes to satisfying those cravings or celebrating an important occasion at home.For more information about the foodpanda Extra Mile delivery service, visit Facebook and Instagram today.