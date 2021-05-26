DOT aims for tourism recovery in South Luzon

MANILA—Albay is among the provinces in the inter-regional tourism circuit now in the works as the Department of Tourism aims to revive the battered travel and tourism industry in Southern Luzon.



Apart from Albay, also part of the tourism circuit are Marinduque, Quezon, and Laguna.



Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat revealed the plan during her two-day visit to Marinduque.

“As the results of our most recent travel survey have confirmed, the needs and expectations of tourists have evolved because of the pandemic. To address this, the DOT has been redeveloping tourism products and seeking out new experiences for travelers to enjoy in the new normal,” Puyat said.



Since last year, the DOT has been finding ways to support the sector and restart tourism safely amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.



The travel circuit, which involves destinations that have low or no cases of the Covid-19 disease, is among the proposals.

