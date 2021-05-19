COVID-19 Antigen Swab Test now available at Naga City Health Office





NAGA CITY -- The Naga City Health Office now offers COVID-19 Antigen Detection Swab Tests for Php1000.00 each.In an announcement posted earlier this week by the Naga City government, the following were identified as those who can avail of the service: persons traveling to areas with antigen test requirement, workers required by their companies to present antigen test results for work reporting purposes, patients who will undergo surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures, and pregnant women in/near labor.To avail of the service, one must obtain a payment order at the City Health Office, pay the corresponding fee at the City Treasurer's Office, present the receipt at the City Health Office Testing Area, get tested between Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and finally obtain the serology report.Should one test positive, the office also identified the measures to be undertaken. Naga City residents shall be swabbed immediately for RT-PCT test for free and brought to the City Quarantine Facility. Meanwhile, non-Naga City residents will be endorsed to their respective LGUs for swabbing and quarantining.The City Health Office also offers free RT-PCR swab testing for close contacts and symptomatic individuals.