Bicolana student tops int'l public speaking competition

LEGAZPI CITY -- Nineteen-year-old Rica B. Marfil, a sophomore Civil Engineering student at Bicol University, emerged as the champion at the recently concluded S!NERGY International 2021 Competition.

Marfil, who hails from Camalig, Albay, represented the Asia Pacific region with her piece called "Project NCT: Nurturing Child's Talents: Scaffolding Technical Vocational Training to Children with Special Needs."





The piece focused on upholding the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs).





"I see hope in their disabilities, just like someone saw hope in my vulnerabilities," Marfil said in her presentation.



She bested contestants from Russia, Nicaragua, and two from Korea, and received $5,000 worth of funding for her project.



Marfil earlier called for potential partners and sponsors who were willing to help children with special needs.





With the theme "The Role of Youth in Resolving Conflicts and Achieving Sustainable Development Goals," the aforementioned competition sought for entries that propose innovative solutions to current social issues. (With reports from PIA5/Albay/LGU Camalig)