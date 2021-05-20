LGUs urged to improve quality of healthcare for pregnant women

LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Health Center for Health Development Bicol (DOH CHD Bicol) has urged local government units (LGUs) to step up the quality of healthcare services for pregnant women as part of the observance of “Safe Motherhood Week” on the second week of May.



DOH-Bicol, in a statement on Tuesday, said the observance promotes the importance of maternal health and the services offered by the government for expecting mothers.



During a radio program of DOH CHD Bicol entitled “Chikahang Pangkalusugan”, Dr. Rita Mae Ang-Bon, head of the agency's Family Health Cluster, discussed how the program benefits pregnant women, as well as their children.



“Importante po na part ng ating celebration ng Safe Motherhood Week na i-ensure natin na lahat ng buntis sa ating pamayanan ay nabibigyan ng karampatang serbisyong pangkalusugan para ma-ensure na ang kanilang pagbubuntis at panganganak ay magiging ligtas, at ma-ensure din natin na magiging happy si mommy at si baby na kanyang isisilang (It is important that part of our celebration of Safe Motherhood Week is to ensure that all pregnant women in our community receive sufficient health services to ensure that her pregnancy and the baby are safe, and also to make sure that the mommy and baby are happy),” she said.



The program contributes to improving women’s health and well-being through health services that ensure disadvantaged women have access to acceptable and high-quality maternal and newborn health services, and enable them to safely give birth in health facilities near their homes, Ang-Bon said.



She added that the community must come together to protect the welfare of every pregnant woman to ensure her and her baby's safety.



“Pregnant women are encouraged to consult with the doctor and regularly get check-ups to ensure the safe delivery of their babies,” Ang-Bon said. (PNA)