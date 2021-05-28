Avail of P13.6-B LGSF for infra, other projects until June 30, local governments told

MANILA— The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urges local government units (LGUs) to avail of the P13.586-billion Local Government Support Fund-Financial Assistance to Local Government Units (LGSF-FALGUs) for their local infrastructure and development projects and submit the documentary requirements until June 30, 2021.





“Nakalaan talaga para sa inyo ang pondong ito kaya samantalahin ninyo ang pagkakataon para masimulan ninyo ang papapatupad ng mahahalagang proyekto at pagbangon ng ekonomiya sa inyong mga lugar,” said DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año.





Año said only 319 LGUs have been allocated with funding of their FALGU projects so far amounting to P2.93-billion which accounts for 22% of the Program Fund for the year.





He emphasized that provincial governors, cities, and municipalities with limited Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) can utilize the LGSF-FALGU funds for delivery of priority programs and projects listed in their Local Development Investment Program (LDIPs).





Among the infrastructure and other projects covered under LGSF-FALGU are local roads and/or bridges, public markets, slaughterhouses, multi-purpose buildings/halls, multi-purpose pavements, drainage canals, sea wall/river wall, water system projects including level 1 stand-alone water points, evacuation centers, public parks, fish ports, and post-harvest facilities composed of ice plant and cold storage facilities.





Considering the public health emergency situation, Año said the LGSF-FALGU funds can also be used to purchase ambulance, trucks, mini dump trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, or multi-cab; street lighting or barangay electrification; medical equipment, financial assistance for health and sports programs; assistance programs and projects for education, health and social protection in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; and assistance to indigent individuals in medical, burial, transportation, food assistance, cash for work, and educational assistance





Handled by the Department’s Office of Project Development Services (OPDS), LGSF-FALGU may be availed by LGUs from the 16 regions except the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).



