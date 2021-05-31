31 Bicol LGUs up for assessment on local governance





LEGAZPI CITY -- The Department of Social Welfare and Development Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan – Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (DSWD KALAHI-CIDSS) will conduct capacity assessment for 31 local government units (LGUs) of the Bicol Region this May 2021.According to the Department, the capacity assessment measures the LGU’s readiness to participate and undertake program implementation this year.The activity also evaluates good governance using the nine (9) United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) characteristics as proxy indicators and existing LGU performance assessment indicators set by different national government agencies (NGAs).The 9 UNDP characteristics are participation, rule of law, transparency, responsiveness, consensus orientation, equity, and effectiveness and efficiency.Aside from the UNDP characteristics, the program will also evaluate and monitor the LGUs on sustainability and Community-Driven Development (CDD) Institutionalization initiatives.The LGUs that will undergo assessment are:These LGUs were determined based on the poverty incidence, income class, number of barangays and were affected by disasters from 2014-2020.DSWD KALAHI-CIDSS is a poverty alleviation program that uses the Community-Driven Development (CDD) approach that helps communities in poor municipalities to identify challenges along poverty, make informed decisions, and gives control of resources to address local poverty.This year, the program will implement the Community-Based Response for COVID-19 (CBRC) modality as part of the recovery efforts from the pandemic.