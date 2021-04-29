Post Office commemorates victory of Lapu-Lapu and Battle of Mactan with postage stamps



“Through this postage stamp, our future generations will learn not just the day when our forebears were victorious in battle, but also the day when Filipinos acknowledged its place worldwide as a significant contributor to the development and progress of humanity”, Postmaster General Fulgencio said.



Commemorative Stamp and official first day covers of the “Battle of Mactan”, for the Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines - Victory and Humanity, 1521-2021 are now available at the Philatelic Counter, Manila Central Post Office or can be ordered through “Stamps on Wheels”.



Stamps are also available in Mega Manila Post Offices, Postal Area 1,Tuguegarao, Postal Area 2, San Fernando, La Union, Postal Area 4, San Pablo, Area 5, Mandaue, Postal Area 6, Iloilo, Postal Area 7, Davao, Postal Area 8, Cagayan de Oro, and Postal Area 9, Zamboanga.



For inquiries, please call 8527-01-08 or 8527-01-32 or follow/like the facebook page https://www.facebook.com/PilipinasPhilately/ for updates.



Postmaster General Norman “Mr. Postman” Fulgencio and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea led the presentation and commemorative launching of the “Battle of Mactan” Postage Stamps which was held at the at Liberty Shrine, Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City.The Battle of Mactan was a fierce clash fought on April 27, 1521. The warriors of Lapu-Lapu, one of the Datus of Mactan, overpowered and defeated a Spanish force under the command of Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan, who was killed in the battle.