PascualLab celebrates 75 years by spreading the love





Passion for Innovation

Believing that at the heart of its business is love for family, PascualLab continues to purposefully innovate on tested formulas, to deliver more family-friendly, high-quality health and wellness products to Filipino communities. To ensure this, industry regulations and plant guidelines are strictly followed at every stage, from formulation to manufacturing. PascualLab also takes pride in attaining its ISO:9001:2015 certification, which assures its customers that it adheres to the highest international quality standards in its pursuit of continuous process improvements.



Because of this commitment, PascualLab has always made it a point to be at the forefront of life-oriented health solutions through its products such as Poten-Cee, Ascof, C-Lium, and OraCare.



Bea Alonzo for Poten-Cee's Into The Light Campaign





Poten-Cee, is the company’s homegrown Vitamin C brand that has, since its introduction into the market over 40 years ago, evolved into a multi-variant brand that caters not just to various age groups, but to differences in consumers’ Vitamin C needs as well. Ascof Lagundi is currently the no. 1 Lagundi cough formulation ¹ in the market, aside from being the pioneer natural cough remedy², during a time when synthetic cough preparations dominated the market. C-Lium Fibre banners the company’s natural offerings, and currently offers new and exciting flavors to further entice new consumers to adopt a healthy lifestyle and take their fiber. And then there is OraCare, a mouthrinse with the breakthrough technology Stabilized Chlorine Dioxide that effectively kills bad bacteria through its oxidizing action,³ all without the alcohol and sting that are present in other preparations.



This year, PascualLab is also launching more variants for its flagship products as well as new brands such as WellGreens Organics – a line of premium organic food supplements with variants such as Ampalaya, Ginger, Lagundi-Oregano, and Malunggay-Mangoosteen ; and ProBio7 Kids, a probiotic food supplement for children in grape-flavored powder form.



And as part of the company’s 75th anniversary, these and more PascualLab brands are offering special discounts in major outlets nationwide, and via its official flagship stores online.



Love for Life

Beyond fulfilling its life mission, PascualLab also pays it forward by choosing to work with partners who share the company’s values.







