JCI Legazpi Dawani donates 15 fishing boats to residents of San Miguel Island, Tabaco, Albay

The Project, dubbed as LAYAG: Boats of Hope, aims to help the most affected families rebuild their livelihood though the fishing boats, locally named Balikwatan, equipped with life vests, ropes, and Anti- Covid supplies.



The project is a spinoff of the 2020 fund drive Tindog Bicol, under the JCI Philippines’ Oplan Kaagapay umbrella specifically intended to provide immediate relief to affected communities during calamities.





On top of these donors, the LO partnered with the following:- UragoNZ, a group of Bicolanos based in New Zealand, - Mayon Photography Club Inc, - Costa Fishing Supplies - Philippine Coast Guard, - Barangay Council of Rawis, San Miguel Island in Tabaco Albay.- JCI Tabaco



LAYAG: Boats of Hope underscores the need for different sectors to work together to help future proof the most vulnerable communities while navigating the new normal with the existing pandemic. The project will serve as a testament to the importance of unity and collaboration as we continue moving forward after super-typhoon Rolly and Ulysses.



LEGAZPI CITY--JCI Legazpi Dawani, a local, all-female organization under the Junior Chamber International, donated 15 units of fishing boats to 15 families in San Miguel Island, Tabaco Albay whose sources of livelihood were severely affected by super typhoon Rolly and Ulysses.